Tripura secures Rs 3,683 crore investment through 87 MoUs at business conclave

Agartala, Feb 9: The Tripura government has secured 87 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹3,683 crore at the ‘Destination Tripura: Business Conclave-2025,’ which concluded on February 8. Chief Minister Manik Saha urged investors to explore the state’s vast economic potential and establish industries in key sectors.

Addressing the conclave, CM Saha emphasised that despite being one of India’s smallest states, Tripura is rich in resources such as natural gas, tea, rubber, bamboo, and agar, all of which hold immense commercial value.

He highlighted that over 2,000 hectares of non-forest land in the state is covered by agar plantations and that Tripura produces more than 1 lakh metric tonnes of raw rubber annually.

The Chief Minister also outlined the state’s growing infrastructure, particularly in Sabroom, which is poised to become a major trade hub.

He pointed to the Maitri Setu bridge connecting Sabroom with Bangladesh’s Ramgarh, stating that once operational, the bridge will significantly enhance connectivity, reducing the distance to Chittagong Port to just 72 km. This, he said, will transform Tripura into the gateway to Southeast Asian markets.

Saha further informed that the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Sabroom is ready for operations, attracting interest from investors. Additionally, the Indo-Bangladesh railway line, which is nearing completion, will further boost trade and industrial growth in the region.

With significant investment commitments and improved connectivity, Tripura is positioning itself as a key player in the Northeast’s economic landscape.