Tripura secures Rs 180 Cr loan from Asian Development Bank to boost tourism

Guwahati, Nov 25: With an aim to boost tourism in Tripura, the state government has obtained a loan of Rs 180 crore from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for developing the state's tourism infrastructure.

According to Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha last year, more than 5.45 lakh tourists, including 75,000 foreigners, visited the state.

Furthermore, he announced that houseboat facilities similar to those in Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala would also be developed on the picturesque Dambur Lake in Tripura.

Notably, the government is set to host a series of "Tourism Promo Fest' where renowned artistes and celebrities, including singer Shreya Ghoshal, will perform.

The fest will take place in four different places in the state between December 3 and 14.

Reportedly, Ghoshal will perform on December 14 in Agartala. Moreover, CM Saha would inaugurate the fest at 'Narkel Kunja' island on Dumboor Lake on December 3.

During the event, traditions, art and culture, lifestyle, and heritage of the state's 19 tribes would be displayed in the four places of four different districts.

It may be mentioned that, currently, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the brand ambassador of the state to promote tourism.





With inputs from IANS