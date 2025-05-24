Tripura secures Rs 15,646 Cr investments at Rising NE Summit

New Delhi/Agartala, May 24: In a landmark development for Tripura’s economic landscape, the state has attracted a staggering Rs 15,646 crore in investments at the Rising North East Investors Summit-2025, held in the national capital, on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rising North East Investors Summit 2025 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha during the interaction at the summit announced the achievement, terming it a significant stride towards the state's accelerated growth and transformation.

Highlighting the state’s potential, Saha said: “The interactions at the summit were vibrant and promising. Investors showed keen interest in Tripura, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI).”

He noted that the Tripura investors pavilion was a hub of activity, drawing enthusiastic responses from industry leaders and business stakeholders.

The summit facilitated 33 MoUs, attracting investments worth Rs 15,646 crore through this flagship event.

“Through these MoUs, we have secured Rs 15,646 crore in investments. This is not just a number, it reflects a deep belief in Tripura’s future,” said the Chief Minister.

Reaffirming his government’s commitment in creating an investor-friendly environment, CM Saha appealed to the business community: “Let us unlock new opportunities and drive inclusive growth together. Tripura is open for partnerships, and we are fully committed to supporting investors every step of the way.”

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, his deputy Sukanta Majumdar, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Ministers of other northeastern states -- Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Conrad K. Sangma (Meghalaya), Lalduhoma (Mizoram), Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland), Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim), Manik Saha (Tripura) were present among other dignitaries at the event.

The two-day Rising North East Investors Summit (May 23-24) has been organised with an aim to highlight the northeast region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers at a single platform.





-IANS