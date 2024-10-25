Tripura rural hospitals reeling under crisis of specialists: Report

Agartala, Oct 25: The rural hospitals of Tripura have been reeling under an acute shortage of specialist doctors in disciplines like Surgeons, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatricians etc. reveals a report published by the statistics division of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The report christened as Health Dynamics of India 2022-23 compiled data related to the healthcare infrastructure available in health sub-centres, Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and Community Health Centres (CHCs) as on March 31, 2024.

According to the report, Tripura has a wide network of around 1,000 health sub-centres, 120 Primary Health Centres and 21 Community Health Centres. The PHCs which are considered to be the primary healthcare providers in the rural areas have altogether 235 doctors serving there which is far above the required number.

The report stated that the PHCs in rural areas required only 110 doctors. However, in case of the CHCs, which plays a pivotal role in rural healthcare delivery the scenario is totally different. In the CHCs of rural Tripura, the state needs a total 72 specialist doctors but only four doctors are in position.

In the tribal areas to be specific, the scarcity of specialist doctors is equally concerning. The requirement of specialist doctors stands at 28 while only two doctors are in position. In crucial disciplines like Paediatrics and Obstetrics and Gynaecology only two doctors are working in the CHCs of the tribal areas. The requirement in both the sectors stands at 7 each. Moreover, not a single surgeon is assigned with any such health facilities in the tribal areas.

On the other hand, the number of Nursing Staff working in those hospitals is much higher. While the requirement for nursing staff stands at 236 the number of nursing staff in position is 694.

The report also sheds light on other infrastructure available in the rural health facilities. Out of 956 health sub centres 602 have separate toilets for male and female. But, in all the PHCs and CHCs arrangements of separate toilets had been made as per the standards.