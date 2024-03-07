Tripura ruling coalition led by BJP gets new member; two ministers from TIPRA sworn in

Agartala, Mar 7: In a significant political development, the ruling BJP-IPFT coalition in Tripura got a new member as principal opposition TIPRA Motha joined hands with the ruling coalition. Two senior legislators of TIPRA Motha were inducted in the state council of ministers headed by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday morning.

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu administered the oath of office to the new members of the state cabinet. Former Leader of the Opposition, Animesh Debbarma and MLA Brishaketu Debbarma became the new inductees.



Earlier this morning, Animesh Debbarma tendered his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition. CPIM Legislator Party Chief and the party’s state secretary, Jitendra Choudhury, is likely to succeed Debbarma in the constitutional post.



Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed optimism about the new development and hoped that things would move forward in a positive direction.



He also assured the media that the new ministers would soon get their portfolios. “We believe in inclusive development. Our motto is peace and development for all,” said Dr. Saha.



Newly sworn-in minister Animesh Debbarma said he would play an instrumental role in bringing about policy changes that would make the lives of people easier.



"As a minister, I am committed to actively contributing to the formulation and implementation of policies aimed at positively transforming the lives of our citizens," Debbarma affirmed.



The founder of TIPRA, Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the royal scion and founder of the TIPRA Motha party, asserted that the party's ministers would advocate for the interests of the Tiprasa community within the state cabinet.



“I know many would draw parallels between us and IPFT, but I want to tell everyone that we won’t fall silent just because we are a part of the government. Our leaders have spoken for our people in the assembly and in the streets of Tripura and now they will speak their hearts out in the state cabinet. We look forward to implementing the accord signed with the government of India within the time frame so that we can empower our people,” said Debbarma.

