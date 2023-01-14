Tripura: Rivals turned friends, CPI (M)-Cong begin formal talks for an alliance

Agartala, Jan 14: So far, it was only confined to appeals. But, on Saturday alliance talks between opposition and Congress took a formal shape as Congress CWC member and AICC in-charge for Tripura Dr Ajoy Kumar paid a visit to CPI (M) state headquarters to meet Jitendra Chowdhury, the party’s state secretary.

The move of the Congress assumes significance as the confusion running high in the political circles ultimately came to an end as both the parties setting aside its history of bloodshed extended an olive branch to the new political proposition. Certainly, it is a classic show of foes turning friends for political commentators.

CPI (M) insiders said the meeting that lasted for a little less than an hour was a primary step from both the parties to cement their ties. Although Congress at national level seems to be giant in front of the CPI (M), in Tripura, the party does not carry that much weight to leverage upon. Reaching out to CPI(M) appears to be a move to make CPI(M_ comfortable for the talks and as far as seat adjustments are concerned, these talks will need some more time and discussions at length, the CPI(M) source added.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, “People of the state are fed up with the BJP government. Their murderous misrule made people’s lives horrible. We have observed that people want us to see in a single platform and so we are. Talks are still underway”.

“The last five years was a rule of political criminals. Both the Congress and CPI(M) have committed to bring the constitutional order back to the state which is why we are working together”, Chowdhury pointed out.

Congress CWC member Dr Ajoy Kumar said, “In the name of governance, the BJP has only offered Mafia raj. A-16-years old girl was raped, a 76-years old elderly person was killed by the hooligans. All their pre-poll promises fell flat. The core idea to fight the elections together originated from the common motive to dethrone the BJP”.

Sources said, both the parties have constituted committees to settle the parlays and finalize a common minimum programme for the alliance. CPI(M) leader Jitendra Chowdhury said, “TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has been consulted on the issue of forming the alliance but because of his health condition he could not join the talks physically so far”.

Sources said, a meeting is scheduled with TIPRA on January 16 next at TTAADC headquarters.