Tripura: Retired HC judge says 10,323 teachers sacked illegally

Agartala, Jan 21: Justice AB Paul who has been recently appointed as a member of the three member advisory panel constituted to advise the government on the issue of 10,323 sacked teachers Friday clearly stated that the government could reinstate the 9,861 teachers with a simple notification.

“The committee was formed on January 11 last and within January 16, I submitted my views and advice along with a draft notification. If the government wishes to reinstate the sacked teachers, the government can do it by simply releasing the notification of reinstatement in service”, said Justice Paul.

According to the retired High Court Justice, in court cases judgement can never go against those who are not a party in the said petition.

“The petitions challenged the recruitment of 462 teachers so rest of the 9,861 teachers have been sacked from services illegally. They are very much in service. The government can resolve their problems immediately”, Justice Paul added.

On the advisory committee, the retired judge said, “The government did not take my prior consent for making me a part of the advisory committee. In my view there is no need for such a committee. The subsequent judgements of the High Court and Supreme Court do not contain a single line pertaining to the 10,323 teachers.

He further clarified that in Bijay Krishna Saha’s writ petition on this matter.

"When the notification which included my name in the advisory committee, I was a bit surprised. However, I did not shy away from my responsibilities. I have submitted my views and advice to the Chief Secretary", Justice Paul added.

"Since the time was short I did not waste time and prepared a draft notification as well. All the documents have been submitted to the Chief Secretary”, he said.

He also informed the media persons that no meeting of the three member committee has been convened so far. “Since no one has been appointed as Secretary, Convener or Chairman; nobody can convene a meeting by virtue of their posts' ', the justice added.

