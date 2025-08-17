Tripura reports 104% rise in drug seizures, 132% in destruction: CM Saha

Agartala, Aug 17: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Friday reiterated his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug smuggling and substance abuse, and directed the police and the security agencies to intensify their crackdown on the illegal trade.

“In Tripura, the fight against drugs is being intensified every single day. The amount of drugs destroyed has increased by 132% compared to last year, while seizures have gone up by 104%,” Dr Saha said while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp in Agartala.

Expressing concern that drug addiction is spreading among both boys and girls in the State, the Chief Minister urged parents to remain vigilant. “Police and agencies have been instructed not to spare anyone linked with drugs. We are determined to arrest the kingpins and eradicate this menace from society,” he asserted.

Highlighting the importance of voluntary blood donation, Dr Saha described it as a noble act that “cannot be bought in the market.”

He noted that around 15% of the population has a negative blood group, stressing the importance of maintaining sufficient reserves for emergencies. The Chief Minister also spoke about the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” tree plantation campaign, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it both an environmental necessity and a tribute to mothers.

“A mature tree provides around 260 pounds of oxygen and absorbs up to 50 pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Planting trees is not only an act of respect but also an investment in the environment,” he said.

Turning to the State’s development, Dr Saha acknowledged that rebuilding Tripura after decades of “misrule by the Communists and Congress” would take time. However, he reaffirmed his government’s commitment in building a “beautiful and prosperous state.” He also pointed out India’s rise from 11th to 4th place in the global economy under Prime Minister Modi and noted that Tripura now ranks second in the Northeast in both Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and Per Capita Income.









