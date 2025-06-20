Tripura records 120 new HIV cases monthly, over 5000 total cases till May 2025: CM Saha

Agartala, June 20: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday revealed that an average 120 new HIV cases are being reported every month in the state.

Speaking at an awareness programme on HIV/AIDS held at the lobby of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, Saha shared that as of May 2025, Tripura has recorded over 5,000 AIDS cases, among whom more than 1,000 are women. He also noted that cases among homosexual people had also been detected.

“Between April 2023 and March 2024, a total of 2,04,180 people underwent HIV testing in the state, of whom 1,400 tested positive. In just the last two months, 40,052 individuals were tested, with 300 new cases of HIV detected,” the Chief Minister said.

The awareness programme was jointly organised by the Tripura AIDS Control Society and the state Health Department.

Participating in the discussion, former Health Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman demanded the inclusion of sex and drug education as compulsory subjects in schools from Class 8 to 12.

He further emphasised the need to encourage student participation in sports. Barman also suggested the creation of an AIDS Prevention Fund, suggesting that Rs 1 lakh from each MLA Local Area Development Fund be allocated for this purpose. Additionally, he recommended that HIV testing be made mandatory for all patients visiting hospitals.

Responding to the proposals, Chief Minister Saha acknowledged the merit of Barman’s suggestions.

He said that the matter of introducing compulsory sex and drug education would be discussed with officials from the Education Department. He also expressed willingness to consider forming an AIDS prevention fund. However, the CM pointed out that making HIV testing mandatory in hospitals without consent of the patients could lead to legal complications.

The Chief Minister highlighted the need for raising greater awareness among the people to prevent HIV/AIDS and emphasised the role of youths in this fight.

“We must involve our young population in sports, cultural activities, and social service,” he said. He stressed the importance of Panchayat members, MPs, and parents in spreading awareness and taking proactive roles.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that a healthy society ensures the well-being of human life. He reiterated that all blood donations and transfusions are being screened thoroughly to prevent HIV transmission.

“AIDS is a deadly disease, and the state government has undertaken multiple initiatives to combat it,” he said, adding that Tripura is operating with a zero-tolerance policy towards both AIDS and substance abuse. Dr Saha called for greater awareness among the youth and appealed to elected representatives to work beyond party lines to eradicate such deadly diseases from society.