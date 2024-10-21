Tripura chieftain writes to NHRC seeking justice for teen rape survivor

Agartala, Oct. 21: Following the gang rape of a minor belonging to the Reang community in Tripura, the chieftain (Kaskau) and Samaj Adhipati of the Reang community, Khaba Reang, has written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tripura.

The chieftain wrote a letter seeking swift action and justice for the underage rape survivor.

The letter, further, highlights the failure of local authorities to bring the main accused to justice.

In his letter, Khaba Reang expressed his profound grief and anger over the incident, which he describes as a "remorseful, painful, and heart-touching accident."

The victim, a teenage girl from a poor Reang family, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men, some of whom hold prestigious positions within the state government. The girl, after being left unconscious by the brutal assault, was hospitalized and remains in dire need of medical treatment, which her family cannot afford.

Reang, who was appointed as the Samaj Adhipati of the Reang community by the Tripura Tribal Welfare Department earlier this year, underlined his responsibility in ensuring justice for the victim.

He said, “Despite multiple pleas to the police, only one of the accused, identified as Rajendra Debbarma, has been arrested. However, the main perpetrator, Dr. Dayasish Chakma, remains at large, with no significant effort made by the police to arrest him.”

According to the letter, Dr. Chakma, who is posted as the District TB Officer at the Chief Medical Officer's office in Ambassa, Dhalai District, continues to perform his duties without interference.

Reang expressed his deep concern that Chakma's brother, Suhas Chakma, a prominent human rights activist, has also failed to take any steps to address the matter.

The chieftain, acting on behalf of the Reang community, has appealed to the NHRC and the DGP of Tripura for urgent intervention to ensure that justice is served.

He further warned that the community is left with no alternative but to organise a protest rally if swift action is not taken against the persons involved in the crime.

The incident, which was filed as a case at the Vanghmun police station under sections related to conspiracy, cheating, rape, and criminal intimidation, has sent shockwaves through the Reang community.

Reang, in concluding remarks of his letter, expressed hope that the authorities will act to rectify the situation before the community is forced to escalate its response.