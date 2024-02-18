Tripura: Rape victim accuses judicial officer of sexual harassment

Agartala, Feb 18: Allegations of sexual harassment on a judicial magistrate in Tripura’s Kamalpur sub-division court sends shockwaves across the state after a victim alleged that she was groped by the accused in his court chamber.

According to sources, she went there to have her statement recorded under CrPC section 164 (5), and her affidavit submitted to the additional district magistrate reads.

According to available information, the victim was raped on February 08. She lodged an FIR with the local Kachucherra police station located around 37 kilometers away from the Kamalpur court. The accused was arrested henceforth. Later, the victim was produced before the magistrate Biswatosh Dhar for recording the statement.

In her affidavit seeking justice from the superior authority, the victim narrated that she went inside the magistrate’s chamber alone while the lady constable escorted her and waited outside his chamber. After a while, the magistrate closed the door and groped her. She categorically mentioned that her private parts were touched without her consent. At a certain point of time, the accused released her.

Following the court procedure, the victim divulged everything to her husband and what transpired inside the closed chamber prompting him to seek help from the local lawyers. The husband who works as a day wage labourer wrote a letter to the Secretary Bar Association of Kamalpur court seeking justice.

As per the advice of the lawyers present at the court, the victim filed an affidavit with the additional session judge.

Meanwhile, on being informed District Session Judge Goutam Sarkar visited the Court and chaired a meeting with the officials. Sources in the law department said that the matter would soon be referred to the High Court of Tripura for further action on the issue.