Tripura rally condemns Bangladesh’s atrocities on minorities

Agartala, Sept. 27: Tipra Motha Party, an ally in the BJP-led ruling coalition of Tripura on Thursday held a massive rally in South Tripura district’s Sabroom subdivision, expressing solidarity towards the religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh.

A number of people, keeping aside their casteist and religious identities attended the rally that marched through the streets, culminating with a public meeting.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the rally, Tipra Motha Party founder, Pardyot Kishore Debbarman said, “The interim Bangladesh Government should be exposed in the highest international forum. If the international community is so concerned with what had occurred in Palestine, it should also take cognizance of the rights of minorities in Bangladesh who are being robbed, killed and persecuted. There are Hindu Bengalis, Buddhists, Khasis, Christians, Tiprasas, Mogs, Chakmas and many ethnic groups living in Bangladesh who are being targeted by the majority population.”

According to Debbarman, attacks on minorities in Bangladesh is a perpetual issue and there is nothing new in it.

“In Khagrachari, Comilla, Noakhali and other places, minorities have suffered atrocities. The larger Hindu Bengali population that took refuge in bordering Indian states, including Tripura came here for safety and security. No one leaves their homes this way. Sadly, Bangladesh’s interim government is doing nothing to stop it,” he added.

According to Debbarman, if Bangladesh doesn’t stop here it will eventually become a reason for their geographical disintegration.

“They should keep in mind that it was India which played a crucial role in getting Bangladesh freed from the clutches of Pakistan. Bangladesh shouldn't forget its history. If they try to do what Pakistan did with them in the past, this country will break into pieces,” he claimed.