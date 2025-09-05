Tripura Police probe Rs 16.38 Cr bank fraud in Agartala Municipal Corporation account

Agartala, Sept 5: Tripura Police have registered a case against 'unidentified fraudsters' for allegedly siphoning off Rs 16.38 crore from the account of the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) through cloned cheques, an official said on Friday.

The case was lodged at West Agartala police station after Sanjib Roy, Zonal Manager of UCO Bank, reported that six cloned cheques had been used to withdraw the amount between August and the first week of September.

"Following a specific complaint from a bank official, we have lodged an FIR for siphoning off Rs 16.38 crore from AMC's account on Thursday. Preliminary investigation reveals that the fraudsters operating from Hyderabad had used six cloned cheques to withdraw huge amount from the bank," Officer in Charge (OC), West Agartala police station, Rana Chatterjee told the reporters.

The fraudsters forged the signature of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the civic body, D K Chakma, to withdraw the money while the original cheques are lying with the authority, he said.

Chatterjee said the investigating officer has already collected CCTV footage from UCO bank's Kaman Chowmuhani branch to check who had visited the bank to submit the forged cheques.

"Once we find the persons who had submitted the forged cheques at the bank, we will be able to get vital clues in the investigation process", he said.

PTI