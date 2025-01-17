Tripura Police outreach efforts lead up to 20% crime reduction: DGP Amitabh Ranjan

Agartala, Jan 17: Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Amitabh Ranjan announced that the state police have reached out to approximately 5.5 lakh people through various public outreach initiatives.

The announcement was made during a media interaction held alongside a friendly cricket match between Tripura Police and Agartala Press Club, part of the ongoing Tripura Police Week celebrations.

Speaking to journalists, DGP Ranjan emphasized the critical role of policing in the state’s development.

He remarked, "Policing has a significant impact on development. We all know when insurgency was at its peak, the development of the state came to a grinding halt. Tripura Police played an instrumental role in restoring peace and bringing development back on track. We want to send out a message to the masses that the police are accessible to all, and any issues requiring our attention should be communicated without hesitation."

DGP Ranjan further stressed the importance of media in bridging the gap between the public and the police. He urged media professionals to facilitate this connection, ensuring that public grievances are promptly addressed.

Highlighting the achievements of the Tripura Police, the DGP proudly stated, “This year's achievements are remarkable. Through our public outreach programs, we have not only reached 5.5 lakh people, but the state has also seen a significant 20% reduction in the overall crime rate over the past ten years.”

The friendly cricket match served as a symbolic gesture to strengthen the bond between the police force and the media fraternity.

DGP Ranjan noted, “This friendly match is a symbol of the strong relationship that the police and the media fraternity share.”

Jayanta Bhattacharya, President of Agartala Press Club, also spoke at the event, expressing his belief that the match would further solidify the camaraderie between the two groups. He remarked, “This friendly match would further solidify the bonding between Tripura Police and working journalists.”

The Tripura Police Week celebration continues to highlight the state police’s dedication to maintaining peace and fostering a sense of community, with such initiatives playing a pivotal role in enhancing public trust and safety.