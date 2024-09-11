Tripura Police hunt for alleged rapist of Rohingya girl following Agartala assault

Agartala, Sept 11: The Tripura Police have launched a manhunt in New Delhi to apprehend a man accused of raping a Rohingya girl at a hotel near Agartala Railway Station.

The search began after the victim's father lodged a Zero FIR in New Delhi. “As the location of the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Tripura Police, the case was transferred to Amtali Police Station, Agartala. Based on that FIR, Tripura Police initiated an operation to arrest the accused,” a senior police official informed The Assam Tribune.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) West Tripura, Chiranjib Chakraborty, said, “The team is currently in Delhi. We haven’t arrested him yet, but the search is ongoing to apprehend the prime accused, Sona Miah.”

Initial reports indicate that the victim, a Rohingya girl, was detained by police for illegally entering Indian territory in Tripura. She had entered India to reach Delhi, where her father had been living for some time.

To assist her in facing legal proceedings, the girl's father reached out to Miah, a fellow Rohingya who had been living in Tripura for several years. Miah helped secure her release from detention.

Before travelling to Delhi, the victim and Miah stayed at a hotel near Agartala Railway Station, where he allegedly raped her multiple times. The girl later relocated to Delhi and began living with her father.

Initially, she did not disclose the assault, but after becoming pregnant, she confided in her father, who subsequently lodged a Zero FIR in Delhi.

Following the complaint, a three-member team from the Tripura Police travelled to New Delhi to track down the accused.