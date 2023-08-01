Tripura police arrests 52 Rohingyas so far this year

Guwahati, Aug 1: The Tripura Police informed that 52 Rohingya nationals who infiltrated to the State were arrested this year. They further added that the crackdown will continue to apprehend the Rohingyas who infiltrated to Tripura and go to other states of the country.

While speaking to media, Tripura DIGP Manchak Ipper informed that efforts have been stepped up to track down brokers, also known as border touts who are responsible in bringing the Rohingyas to India through the border areas. The official further asserted that vulnerable points and routes are being identified to deal with the influx of Rohingyas. Apart from that better coordination with other border states has helped them to apprehend the infiltrators and this effort will continue.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concern that there has been a massive influx of Rohingya immigrants and there are brokers who are bringing them by processing fake travelling documents. He further claimed that they are using Assam as a transit route to move to other parts of the country. Moreover, to keep a check on the infiltration issue the Assam Police constituted Special Task Forces to trace out illegal trespassers from the border areas, including Tripura.

In response to Assam CMs concern, the Tripura Police in a tweet informed that the department is strongly determined to take action against illegal migration, including Rohingya, in coordination with other agencies. This year, till June, a total 354 illegal immigrants, including Rohingyas and border touts/facilitators, have been arrested by Tripura Police.

