Tripura Police arrest duo after seizing 186 kg marijuana

Agartala, Nov 23: In a major drug haul, marijuana weighing 186 kilograms was seized by police at Sidhai Mohanpur under West Tripura district.

The estimated cost of the seized contraband is stated to be around 40 lakhs

According to police, acting on a tip off, a police force from Sidhai police station launched a raid at Murabari area. The operation led by OC Jayanta Malakar raided the house of one Sujit Debbarma late on November 21 night who along with other members of his family fled away, sensing the trouble.

As per reports, The police seized as much as 186 kgs of drugs stuffed in large drums.

The police has also arrested one person, identified as Amalesh Paul, in connection with the case who has been produced before the Court.

"We have taken a specific cases under relevant sections of the NDPS Act", OC Jayanta Malakar informed media persons.

Besides, the raid was conducted jointly by Assam Rifles too.