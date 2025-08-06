Tripura plans six eco parks across districts to boost tourism, local livelihoods

Agartala, Aug 6: Tripura Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, on Wednesday, said his department has chalked out a plan to set up six eco parks to boost tourism in the state.

The estimated cost of each eco park to be set up in six districts, except Dhalai and South Tripura, will be Rs 10 crore, and the joint forest management group (JFMG) will run the proposed facilities, he said.

He said these tourist facilities, to be built on forest land, will provide a livelihood to the local people.

Debbarma said the department is focused on the creation of assets by utilising the outlay of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Notably, Chief Minister Manik Saha has been working on a mission to create world-class tourism-related infrastructure in the northeastern state.

Debbarma also said, "The department plans to establish roadside market centres and forest producers' outlets to provide decent facilities to the people who sell agricultural products on roadsides", he said.

The minister said his department would spend Rs 120 crore under JICA and Indo-German Development Project (IGDC), both externally aided schemes, to set up roadside markets and forest producers' centres.

According to him, 11 forest producers' outlets will be set up in 11 blocks in Dhalai district with a cost of Rs 50 lakh each.

"These facilities will be built for long-term use. These will help people, especially tribals, sell their agricultural products from a decent place," he added.

PTI