Tripura plans four elephant passes in Khowai to prevent train accidents

Agartala, March 5: The Tripura Government has decided to construct four dedicated elephant passes at Mungiakami in Khowai district to facilitate the safe and unhindered movement of wild elephant herds and prevent fatal accidents involving trains.

Announcing the decision, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma said the initiative seeks to protect elephants from speeding trains, which claimed the lives of two animals last year. The proposed passes will be developed in the Mungiakami area under the Atharamura Hill range, which has been officially designated as an elephant corridor.

“The Atharamura Hill range is one of the safe habitats of wild elephants, and Mungiakami along the foothills has been identified as a crucial corridor for their movement,” Debbarma told reporters on Tuesday.

He stated that the Government is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative and indicated that additional infrastructure could be developed, if necessary, to strengthen wildlife protection measures.

Emphasising the need for a scientific and long-term approach to address the growing human-animal conflict, the minister said the Forest Department would advocate for dedicated wildlife protection provisions while approving major infrastructure projects in the future. The matter has already been taken up with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he added.

“We must negotiate with agencies undertaking large rail or road projects to ensure proper rehabilitation of affected villagers and protection of wildlife to reduce conflict,” he said.