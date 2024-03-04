Tripura: Paralysed mother found alive with son's mortal remains

Agartala, Mar 4:In a shocking incident, an 82-year-old paralysed woman was rescued from a locked room in Agartala city on Sunday. The mortal remains of the lady's son were also found inside the locked room, on-duty police officer Dulal Chandra Datta informed reporters.

According to available information, the lady was identified as Kalyani Sur Chowdhury and the deceased son has been identified as Sudhir Sur aged 54. For the past eight days, the lady was locked inside the room, followed by the demise of her only caretaker son. For the last three years, the mother-son duo used to stay together in the Shibnagar-based residence of Agartala. The wife of the deceased broke up with him three years ago.



The mortal remains were recovered in a decaying state, indicating that the death occurred long ago.



Concerned neighbours noticed a foul odour emanating from the house and alerted the authorities. The police, accompanied by an executive magistrate, entered the residence around 3 p.m. and found Sudhir's body on his bed. Kalyani, who is paralysed, was found in another room of the house and was promptly taken to a nearby health facility. Several empty alcohol bottles were discovered in the room where Sudhir's body was found.



“According to the neighbours, the deceased started to take alcohol almost regularly, followed by his separation from his spouse. The elderly lady could barely move from the bed because of her critical health condition. Prima facie evidence suggests that the deceased might have died due to excessive alcohol consumption,” said the police.

