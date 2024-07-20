Tripura Panchayat polls: More than 10k candidates file nominations

Agartala, July 20: The State Election Commission of Tripura has received more than ten thousand nominations for the three-tier panchayat elections. The elections are slated to be held for posts in Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats–the elected bodies that act as the primary governance delivery point for the rural masses.

According to reports, the State Election Commission has received 10,164 total nominations till July 18 which was also the last date for the submission of nominations.

The major political parties participating in the elections are BJP, CPIM, Congress, and Tipra Motha Party. However, even as Tipra Motha and BJP are in the coalition at the state level, both the parties are fighting polls at the individual level. Similarly, despite being partners of INDIA bloc, Congress and CPIM are fighting elections independently for the Panchayats.

It should be noted here that the elections will cover 35 rural development blocks that fall out of the jurisdiction of the TTAADC or the sixth schedule areas.

The present tenure of the three-tier Panchayat is set to expire on August 4. The last date for making nominations was July 18, the date for scrutiny was July 19, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is July 22.

The elections are slated on August 8 and the counting is on August 12. According to the SEC, the whole poll process needs to be completed within August 17 next.

According to official records, there are 6,370 seats under 606 Gram Panchayats. In 35 Panchayat Samitis the number of constituencies accounts for 423. In 8 Zilla Parishads, the total number of seats stand at 116 seats.

The total number of voters, however, stands at 12,94,153, comprising 6,58,445 males and 6,35,597 females. A total of 11 voters are enrolled under others category. In a total of 2,650 locations, polling stations will be installed.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary to Tripura State Election Commission, Ashit Kumar Das revealed that a total of 10,164 nomination papers have been received so far.

“We have received 10,164 nomination papers so far. Out of that, 8,997 candidates have filed nomination papers for Gram Panchayat. As many as 783 people filed the papers for Panchayat Samitis, and the total number of candidates who filed nomination papers for Zilla Parishad stood at 384,” Das added.

In Gram Panchayat, BJP has nominated a total of 6,337 candidates. CPIM has submitted nominations for 1,442 seats and Congress is fighting in 810 seats while Tipra Motha Party is fighting for 231 seats. Small parties like CPIML and CPI are also contesting in four and three seats respectively, the officials have said. Meanwhile, 167 candidates have submitted nominations as independent candidates. In the case of Panchayat Samiti, the BJP submitted 433 nomination papers, while the Congress nominated 112 candidates.

For Zila Parishad, BJP submitted 160 nominations, the opposition CPIM submitted 115 papers while Congress 98 didn't respond to the SDM’s statement.

The official further said that from different returning officers, they received reports that there are 4,349 single candidates in Gram Panchayat, 190 single candidates for Panchayat Samities, and 2 single candidates from different parties for Zila Parishad.