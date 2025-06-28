Tripura gets first cybercrime station, CM calls cellphones bigger threat than guns

Agartala, June 28: Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday inaugurated the state’s first dedicated cybercrime police station at AD Nagar in Agartala, underlining the growing threat posed by smartphones and internet access in the hands of criminals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Saha drew a stark comparison between conventional weapons and modern technology, warning that mobile phones with internet access can sometimes prove more destructive than automatic rifles like the AK-47.

“A smartphone in the wrong hands can inflict as much destruction as any firearm. It can destabilise families, drain finances, and devastate lives. I see very little difference between a firearm and a mobile phone when you consider the damage they can do to society,” he said.

Highlighting how technology has empowered criminal elements who often operate in secrecy, the Chief Minister called cybercrime a “war against unseen enemies.” He stressed the importance of training the state’s police force to stay ahead of digital offenders.

“We have already sent several of our officers for specialised cybercrime training. I have asked them to prepare detailed feedback reports so that we can strengthen our capabilities further. The idea is to ensure our law enforcement is always one step ahead of cybercriminals,” Dr Saha added.

Urging citizens to remain vigilant and proactive, he encouraged the public to make use of emergency helplines such as 112 and 1930 for quick redressal of cybercrime incidents.

Tripura’s Director General of Police, Anurag, IPS, who was also present at the event, shared insights on the state’s progress in tackling cyber fraud. He revealed that, nationwide, law enforcement agencies have traced and recovered around Rs 3,400 crore siphoned off through various cyber frauds.

“In Tripura alone, we have managed to retrieve Rs 5.46 crore that was siphoned off by cybercriminals. Of this, Rs 32 lakh has already been returned to victims, and the remaining amount will be disbursed once legal formalities are completed,” the DGP informed.

Explaining the modus operandi of cyber fraudsters, Anurag said that fraudulent funds are often moved rapidly through multiple bank accounts, sometimes ending up in foreign countries. He noted that prompt reporting plays a crucial role in intercepting these transfers while the funds are still within India’s banking network.

“We urge people to report incidents immediately. Prompt reporting gives us a window to intercept the transfers while the money is still within Indian banking channels,” he said.

The DGP further assured the public that the newly opened cybercrime police station will be equipped with highly trained personnel and modern tools to handle complex cybercrime cases more effectively.