Tripura: One held, several detained in MP Biplab Deb's ancestral home attack

Agartala, Jan 5: One person has been arrested while seven persons have been put under detention for interrogation in connection with the recent incident of violence close to former CM and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb's ancestral house.

Although a political narrative was being built that Deb's house came under attack, Tripura Police issued a statement and clarified that nothing occurred at his house rather it happened in close proximity to his home.



The police statement said, a total of three shops gutted fire and a few vehicles were reduced to pieces during the clashes between supporters of CPIM and BJP.

"Yesterday, one political clash between BJP and CPIM took place in Rajdhar Nagar area under Kakraban Police station, Gomati.



In the clash, three shops and a few vehicles have been damaged. Police immediately reached the spot and took the situation under control. In this matter, two FIRs have been registered. One person has been arrested and seven persons were detained for interrogation", the police statement reads.

Clarifying on Deb's ancestral home, the Police statement reads:

"Some reports have appeared in the media that this incident took place of senior political functionaries and there is a communal angle in it. It is clarified that these reports are false and are not based on facts".

However security deployment has also been tightened up in view of the incident.

On being contacted, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said, "“You all know, the incident is largely related to the police action. The law will take its own course. The party has no authority to interfere in it and we shall never do that. The police have been working independently”.

On being asked whether there was a conspiracy to incite communal tension in the area, Dr Saha said, “Whatever they are doing, we are prepared. We are capable to counter anything”.