Tripura: No alliance with BJP, TIPRA to go alone

Agartala, Jan 27: Ending all speculations, TIPRA supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarman on Friday made it clear that his party did not receive any written assurances and therefore it would enter the electoral battle alone.

Making an appeal to his party workers through social media, Debbarman said, "We have been invited by the Ministry of Home Affairs. We have taken part in the discussion and heard their offer patiently. We could have been blamed, if we did not attend the meeting. But, now it's clear that the government of India is not giving anything in writing".



Appealing to his workers to get ready for the last fight, he said, "I would like to request the media not to repeat the same question. We are not going for an alliance."

"We shall fight alone in the next elections and our fight is against those who don't want our demand to be fulfilled. We shall announce the list of candidates very shortly. We may face victory or defeat, we shall surely put up the one last fight," said the TIPRA supremo.

The royal scion's statement came a day after speculations regarding an alliance between TIPRA and BJP took the center stage of political discourse.

Although no BJP leader made any formal statement, it was predicted that after the meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs, TIPRA will agree for seat sharing with BJP.