Tripura : NLFT (PD) cadre surrenders before Assam Rifles in Agartala

Agartala, Jan 26: A listed cadre of the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT-PD) identified as Sarnajoy Reang associated with the Parimal Debbarma (PD) faction of the outfit has surrendered before the Assam Rifles of Agartala Sector on January 25, 2023.



Agartala battalion started contacting the cadre through their sources and also contacted his family and took them into confidence by assuring nothing will happen to him if he comes back and surrender voluntarily.

The source contacted him several times and on January 24, 2023, finally could convinced him to surrender and lead a peaceful life with his family. On 25 January 2023, negating the Politico - Social reservations and genuine fear in the mind of the cadre, the team was able to convince him for surrender.

During preliminary interrogation, cadre has revealed that he had joined NLFT (PD) organization in Bangladesh NLFT camp with other cadres. The cadre learned from his field experience that the cause of Tripura's Independence has lost its relevance. On the other hand, the NLFT (PD) group is currently facing a serious financial crisis.

Feeling frustated with the present predicament of NLFT organisation and continous pressure of security Forces, he surrendered in front of Assam Rifles to shun the path of violence and insurgency.

The cadre was given free medical health check-up and food and was handed over to State Police (SB Branch) for further investigation and follow-up actions.