Tripura: NIT bus falls on wet land, five injured

Agartala, Jan 17: As many as five people suffered injuries after a bus carrying students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Agartala lost control and fell on wet land beside the road in the West District of Tripura on Wednesday morning.

The driver is also among the injured. Police sources said, “The driver lost control of the bus after the brakes locked. In order to avert a head-on collision with an autorickshaw approaching from the opposite side, the driver steered the bus to the wetland. The students opened the emergency exit points to come out.”

Meanwhile, all the students had been rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The health condition of all the students and the driver is stated to be stable.

On hearing about the incident, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha instructed the officials to extend all sorts of support to the injured persons. “Got the unfortunate news about the tragic bus accident of NIT Agartala. Early in the morning, the bus fell into a pond near the road. Local administration has been instructed to provide all support to the injured. Prayers for the quick recovery of the injured students, faculty members and other staffs”, the Chief Minister posted on his Social Media handle.