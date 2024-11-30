Tripura mulls severing trade ties with Bangladesh over attacks on minorities

Agartala, Nov 30: Tripura, in consultation with the Centre, is considering suspending trade ties with Bangladesh in response to escalating atrocities against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country.

Chief Minister Manik Saha indicated this possibility during an interaction with select media at the Agartala Press Club on Saturday.

“We haven't taken a decision yet, but if the situation doesn’t normalise, anything can happen,” said Saha, echoing the demand raised by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari for suspending trade ties.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Bangladesh. “The targeted attacks on minority Hindus show no sign of ending. Since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government, religious minorities have been struggling for survival,” he said.

On security measures, Saha highlighted the heightened vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border. “The day the former PM of Bangladesh left the country, we intensified security at the borders. I have personally reviewed the situation with the BSF and the Director General of Police multiple times. Our top priority is to secure the borders,” he added.

Sources from the Land Port Authority of India revealed that trade between the two countries have significantly declined amidst Bangladesh's political turmoil. Imports of materials such as coal, fish, and other commodities have plummeted, with only basic items being traded.

The immigration department confirmed that Bangladesh nationals are being permitted entry into India only for health emergencies, reflecting the heightened restrictions at the borders.

Despite the current challenges, officials remain optimistic about the resumption of normal trade activities. According to a report in a national business daily, commerce between Tripura and Bangladesh had grown steadily, rising from Rs 230.24 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 715.98 crore in 2023-24.

In the financial year 2023-24, exports from Tripura to Bangladesh were valued at Rs 12.31 crore, while imports stood at Rs 703.67 crore. Bangladesh exports various goods, including fish, cement, food items, steel sheets, PVC pipes, soft drinks, and cotton waste, while importing broken stone, maize, agarbatti, fresh ginger, dry chillies, vegetable seeds, and wood apple from Tripura and other northeastern states.

For now, the state government and the Centre are closely monitoring the situation, with the final decision on trade ties likely to depend on Bangladesh’s efforts to ensure the safety of its religious minorities.