Tripura: Mother hacked to death by son, severed head found lying with body

Agartala, Jul 17: In a horrific incident, a mentally challenged youth killed his mother using a machete at their residence located in the Ratanpur area of the Khowai district in Tripura.

The accused, identified as Haricharan Jhara (26) is the youngest of the five sons of the deceased—Parbati Jhara.



According to the police, when the accused person rained the deadly blows on his mother, she was sleeping.



It is in the morning when the other family members notice Parbati lying in a pool of blood with her head severed from her body.



The accused, who had been suffering from some mental issues, was sitting on the bed next to the mortal remains, welding the murder weapon, eyewitness accounts revealed.



Soon, a team of police officials led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Khowai district reached the spot. SDPO Prasun Kanti Majumder and OC Subir Malakar also acted promptly.



Sensing trouble because of the accused person's erratic behaviour, the police shot tear gas shells and subsequently arrested the accused person. The elder brother of the accused person informed the police that he had been suffering from some sort of psychological problem that required urgent medical attention.

“He was a rubber tapper. For the last one and a half years, he stopped working. Only a couple of days ago, he was taken to the hospital for consultation. So far as we know, he had also started taking medicines as prescribed by the doctors,” the elder brother of the accused person informed media persons.



SDPO Prasun Kanti Majumder said, “We have received a call that a woman was killed around 6:30 am in the morning. Accordingly, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused person. The forensic team has collected the scientific evidence, and later we have shifted the mortal remains to the local hospital for autopsy.”

