Tripura: Mother found suspiciously buried at home, police exhume body

Agartala, Jul 5: Tension sparked at AD Nagar area of Agartala city after an elderly person was buried at home by her own son. It is yet to be ascertained whether she was buried alive or after death.The deceased had been identified as Sadhana Saha.

Speaking on the issue, SDPO Amtali Asish Dasgupta said, “We have received a complaint from the locals that an elderly person was suspiciously buried inside her room.The police reached at the spot and exhumed the mortal remains' '.

According to Dasgupta, “Investigation on the matter is still underway. We don’t have any strong evidence based on which something concrete could be said on this issue. We are interrogating the accused person”.

The accused has been identified as Asish Saha. One of the locals of the area told the media persons that they noticed some incoherent behavior since the morning. “His (Asish’s) mother was bedridden. She even had difficulties traveling. When we asked him about his mother he told us that she went to his aunt’s house. Out of curiosity, we tried to sneak into his room to discover that he had been digging up in his room. Accordingly police were informed and the body was exhumed”, a local added.

The accused is learnt to be suffering from a mental condition. Both the mother and son used to stay together at the place.

Police sources revealed that he had admitted that he had buried her mother to keep her with him in the room.