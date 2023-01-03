Tripura: Montang’s ‘Mountain of Peace’ soon becoming a hot spot for back packers

Guwahati, Jan 2: The tong ghars of Tripura decipher the cultural identity of the people of the State as it is extensively used by the tribal community who practise Jhum cultivation in the hilly ranges of Tripura.

However, a shift from the tong ghars- a thatched and bamboo made house which has an elevated structure was recently witnessed, this sparked a fear that it may soon become extinct.

The majestic and scenic beauty from the hilly ranges of Montang in Tripura has recently gained momentum, after documentary filmmaker-turned-politician from Tripura, Kamal Kalai built a tong ghar in the area. Kalai who is from the tribal community has made the tong ghar to spend some time there. After he posted the photos of the place on social media, the location has now gone viral on social media. The popularity of tong ghars has spread far and wide and back packers are flocking to the place.

Located on the Atharamura hill range, Montang, in Tripura's Khowai district, it is now emerging as a new destination for tourists due to its scenic beauty. It is popularly known as the ‘Mountain of Peace’ among the tribal community.





Kalai is an executive member of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). After becoming the executive member of the tribal council, he was successful in getting funds from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to build a connecting road from National Highway 8 to Montang, as this beautiful place falls under his constituency, and built a tong ghar there, said reports.

Along with developing the place as a popular tourist destination Kalai is thriving to turn the place into an organic farm and also encourage floriculture to make it a village of flowers. He is further drawing the attention of the tourism department to develop the place.

Meanwhile, the State government is planning to develop the infrastructural facilities in the area.