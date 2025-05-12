Tripura MLA alleges identity fraud by illegal immigrants, urges crackdown

Agartala, May 12: Former Chief of All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and Tipra Motha legislator Ranjit Debbarma, on Monday, called for a special operation to detect illegal Bangladesh immigrants living in Tripura with hidden identities.

Debbarma claimed that the Bangladesh nationals had started to penetrate in areas governed by the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

Calling it a threat to the security and sovereignty of India, the MLA urged the Union Home Ministry, the Governor, the Chief Minister of Tripura, to initiate immediate action.

He demanded a state-wide mission—“Operation Detect and Deport of Bangladeshi”—to identify, arrest, and deport illegal entrants. He also requested the TTAADC and police to act within autonomous areas to prevent further infiltration.

In a detailed five-page statement, Debbarma expressed “deep anxiety and grief” over what he described as a growing number of Bangladesh nationals illegally residing in slum areas, rented houses in cities, and remote villages across Tripura.

He specifically mentioned that many of these individuals are occupying government khas land and forest reserves, constructing semi-permanent dwellings, and allegedly acquiring Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards through fraudulent means.

The MLA also accused political leaders and intermediaries of facilitating these actions for electoral or financial gain.

He referred to a perceived risk of involvement in anti-India activities, particularly in light of recent geopolitical tensions. He highlighted that migrants were allegedly engaging in smuggling, espionage, and spreading religious extremism, and were even integrating into local institutions, including schools and religious centres, under false identities.

Earlier, he wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighting the concerns. He had urged the Centre for undertaking necessary steps to take effective action against the illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.