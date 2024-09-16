Tripura: Minor raped, search on for accused

Agartala, Sept. 16: In a recent incident, a minor girl was abducted and allegedly raped at Hrishyamukh in South Tripura district on Sunday, the police confirmed.

The prime accused in the case is reportedly on the run as the police had launched a search operation followed by registering an FIR.

Speaking on the issue, a local police officer said, “A class 5 student went reportedly missing on her way back from school. Her parents searched the adjoining areas and also sought police intervention to trace her. Sometime later, the accused, identified as Prasenjit Muhuri, a resident of the same area, had left the girl near her house and disappeared.”

Once she returned home, the minor narrated the ordeal to her parents prompting them to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused person.

A specific case was registered with Belonia Women Police Station under sections 127(1), 96, 76, and 65 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Since the victim was a minor, section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) was also invoked against the accused.

As per the latest information till filing the report, the accused person is yet to be arrested.

This incident took place days after a minor girl in Tripura’s Panisagar subdivision was raped.

According to sources, the girl was returning home from a shop when she was intercepted by the motorcycle-bound accused persons who had abducted her and had taken her to an isolated location, and committed the heinous crime.

Thereafter, she was left in a vegetative state on the side of a road.

The victim had also alleged that the accused persons tried to strangle her to death.

The local people had shifted her to a hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged. Based on the FIR, two persons were arrested, who were identified as Usman Ali (23) and Ayaz Uddin (29).