Tripura: Minor raped on pretext of marriage, accused sent to jail

Agartala, Dec 19: A minor girl was allegedly raped on multiple times on pretext of marriage at Jambura village under Khowai district.

According to police, the minor girl was raped on multiple occasions for the last two years. "The statement of the victim said she had been lured into sexual intercourse with a promise of marriage. The accused named as Rajesh Biswas had later blackmailed the victim to continue the relationship and refused to marry her. We have arrested the accused person within 24 hours of registration of the FIR", said police.

The accused was subsequently produced before the Court on Sunday and awarded five days jail custody, the police sources added. According to available information, the accused and the victim got involved in a love affair two years back.

"The accused made video footage of the private moments. He used the private videos of the duo to threaten her and continued to abuse the victim physically. As soon as the victim realized that the accused was not interested in marrying her, she lodged an FIR with the Khowai police station", sources in the department said.

The police invoked charges under IPC section 323, 328, 376 (2), 506 and section four of the POCSO act. He had been sent to jail custody for five days after production in the Court.