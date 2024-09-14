Tripura: Minor girl gang-raped, two persons arrested

Agartala, Sept. 14: A minor girl was brutally raped by two persons in Tripura’s Panisagar subdivision on Thursday night.

The police took prompt action and arrested two persons in connection with the heinous crime. Both the accused persons have been identified by the victim, North Tripura District Police has confirmed.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune on the issue, Superintendent of Police North Tripura district, Bhanupada Chakraborty said, “According to the FIR, the girl had gone out to buy a soft drink bottle from the local grocery shop at around 3:30 PM in the afternoon on Thursday. When she was returning, the motor-cycle bound accused persons abducted her. She was taken to an isolated location where she was raped by two persons. She was left in a vegetative state near the road.”

The complainant also stated that they tried to strangle her to death.

“The locals of the area extended their helping hands to ensure swift medical attention for her. She was first shifted to the local hospital but despite efforts of the doctors, she couldn't regain consciousness. Later, she was moved to North Tripura District Hospital for treatment,” said police.

Based on her complaints two persons had been arrested who were identified as Usman Ali (23) and Ayaz Uddin (29).

In apprehension of communal tension, police deployment had been beefed up in the entire area.

Notably, another gang rape just a month ago had left the state reeling in shock.

On August 14, a minor girl belonging to an indigenous community was brutally gang raped by two adult men and two minors. The incident had reportedly taken place in Udaipur’s Maharani under the Gomati district.

The two adults were identified as Karn Jamatia (26) and Mangal Kishor Jamatia (27), according to the police.

The two adult accused were produced before the court, while the other accused were presented to the Juvenile Justice Board as they were minors.

Reportedly, the victim had gone to visit her aunt’s house on the day the incident took place. She was intercepted by the four accused who had forcibly taken her to an isolated location before committing the heinous crime.