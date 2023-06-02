Tripura: Minor gang raped, Facebook friend arrested

Agartala, Jun 2: A-21-year-old youth belonging to the minority community was arrested on charges of perpetrating a gang rape on a minor girl. The girl belongs to a different faith, police has said.

The prime accused in the case was identified as Suhel Miah. He has been arrested by the police shortly after registration of the FIR with the RK Pur women police station.

"The girl befriended the accused through social media platform Facebook. Later she was invited for a meeting at Tepania Eco Park where the incident took place. Two more persons are involved in the crime apart from Suhel Miah", said a police officer.

The victim was later left at the roadside near Rajarbag area. A specific FIR was lodged with Radhakishorpur women police station followed by which Suhel was arrested. Two of his accomplices are still on the run but police raids are being conducted in the possible hideouts.

Hindu Jagaran Mancha activists, however, claimed that the accused concealed his real identity to convince the girl for a meeting. When she realised it was a trap it was too late.