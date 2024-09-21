Tripura: Mentally deranged man held for desecrating Hindu goddess' idol

Agartala, Sept 21: A tense situation gripped Palatana Bazar in the Gomati district of Tripura after locals caught a youth red-handed for being involved in the desecration of the goddess Kali idol at a local temple on Friday afternoon. The accused was found disrobing the saree that was draped across the idol.

Infuriated by his move, the locals dragged him out of the temple and tried to interrogate him, but his answers to the questions slapped at him were incoherent. He was also roughed up by an angry group of locals.

Later, the accused, identified as Jay Datta, was handed over to the cops. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Kakraban police station.

As per sources, Datta, a resident of Belonia in South Tripura district, was suffering from some sort of psychological disorder. After his detention, he was taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

Speaking on the issue, OC Kakraban Police Station Jakir Hossain said, “We have been informed by the locals that a youth was held captive by them after he was found attempting to remove the saree of Goddess Kali. Staff from our police station went to the spot and arrested him. During the initial medical examination, the doctors confirmed that he was not normal.”

Later, police contacted his family based out of South Tripura. “The family members also verified that he had been suffering from mental problems. He had been shifted to Udaipur from Belonia because of his illness,” said the police officer.

Earlier on August 25 similar incident occurred in Katraibari, under Jirania sub-divison. Authorities had to impose a 48-hour curfew under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as the incident sparked unrest among the people.