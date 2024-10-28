Tripura Medical College takes firm stance against alleged ragging; FIR filed against 18

Agartala, Oct 28: The Principal of Tripura Medical College and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Teaching Hospital has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 18 students for allegedly ragging junior students and freshers.

The FIR was lodged on Saturday, prompting the college to summon the parents of the accused to appear before the anti-ragging committee of the college.

A senior official from the medical college informed The Assam Tribune that the alleged threats were issued in a WhatsApp group, where the seniors instructed the fresher students to comply with their demands as a “sign of respect”.

“The situation escalated when a victim student submitted an anonymous complaint to the National Medical Commission (NMC), including screenshots of the WhatsApp conversations as evidence. The NMC, which has an affiliated NGO named SAVE (Society Against Violence in Education), recommended that the college principal take action, leading to the filing of the FIR,” the official said.

In addition to the legal action, the college administration imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on the accused students and enacted several penalties, including temporary suspension from the college hostel.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amtali, Sankar Chandra Saha, confirmed that the police have registered the FIR and will soon call the accused students for questioning.

“We have received WhatsApp chats as evidence against the students named in the FIR. We have initiated an investigation and will conduct one-on-one interrogations shortly," Saha said.

The college authorities have maintained the anonymity of the complainant, but it has been established that the threats were directed at fresher students by those in higher semesters.

Reports suggest that the seniors made extremely objectionable remarks and even instructed “female students to propose romantic advances to them”.

This incident has raised concerns regarding the college's reputation, which was established in 2006.