Tripura Medical College gets 50 more MBBS seats, boosting state's capacity to 450

Agartala, Nov 5: In a major boost to medical education in Tripura, the National Medical Commission has sanctioned 50 additional MBBS seats for the Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, Agartala.

With this latest approval, the total intake capacity at the TMC has increased from 100 to 150 seats, raising the overall number of MBBS seats in the State to 450.

Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the development marks a significant step forward in Tripura's ongoing efforts to expand medical education and improve access to quality health care.

"This marks a major step forward in Tripura's efforts to expand medical education and im-prove health care access," Dr Saha said.

He noted that in the past three years, Tripura has achieved a record addition of 225 MBBS seats a testament to the State Government's sustained commitment to strengthening its health and education infrastructure.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Dr Saha de-scribed the sanction as a "remarkable milestone" in the State's mission to enhance medical education and ensure better health care services for all.