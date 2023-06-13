Tripura: Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping minor daughter

Agartala, Jun 13: A local Court in Tripura on Monday convicted a father on charges of raping his own daughter. The Court headed by additional District judge Amarendra Kumar Singh also awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. The incident took place in Shantipur area under Pecharthal police station of Tripura's Unakoti district.

Senior advocates Sandeep Devarai and Kankan Devatrata who represented the state government in Court said that the wife of the accused person identified as Nanda Malakar, a resident of Shantipur area of Pechartal, filed a written complaint with the Pechartal police station on August 31, 2020, stating that the daughter was repeatedly raped by her husband taking advantage of her absence.

It may be mentioned that when her daughter was raped she went to her parental house for a few days leaving the convict and the victim home. When she came back to her husband's house, she saw that her daughter was ill.

Later when she interacted with her daughter she realized that she was brutally raped by her husband Nanda Malakar. Immediately, a written complaint was filed with the Pechartal police station. The victim's mother stood beside her and even became a crucial witness of the case.

After nearly three years of trial in the court of Additional District and Sessions, Judge Amarendra Kumar Singh of Kailashahar sentenced Nanda Malakar to twenty years of imprisonment.