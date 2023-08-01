Tripura man gets 20 years jail for raping minor step daughter

Agartala, August 1: A special POCSO court of west Tripura district on Monday convicted one Amar Nama for raping his minor step daughter at their rented apartment in West Tripura district.

The convict was, subsequently, sentenced twenty years of rigorous imprisonment along with a cash penalty of Rs 30 thousand in default of which the convict had to suffer 6 months of additional jail term.

Nama was found guilty under Indian penal code section 376(2) (f), 376 (AB) and section Six of POCSO Act. According to special public prosecutor, the minor victim was sexually harassed by her stepfather on the night of July 1, 2022.

The owners of the rented house where the incident took place sensed the misconduct of the convict and raised a hue and cry.

The locals caught him and handed over to the police.

A case was registered against Nama the next day. After recording the statements of altogether 22 witnesses the court pronounced the sentence.

The public prosecutor also informed that the victim's mother was out of station on that fateful night.