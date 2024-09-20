Tripura man abducted in B'desh returns home

Agartala, Sept. 20: A 32-year-old man from Tripura, who was allegedly abducted in Bangladesh, has been rescued by Bangladesh authorities and reunited with his family on Friday.

The man, Chailafru Mog, a resident of Belonia in South Tripura district, had crossed into Bangladesh on September 13, following all legal protocols through the Muhurighat Land Custom Station. His safe return was, however, delayed when he failed to appear at the border as scheduled on September 18.

Recounting his ordeal, Chailafru said, "I went to Bangladesh on September 13 and stayed in Chittagong for four or five days. I was supposed to return home on September 18, but while stopping for food at Shiura Bazar, I was abducted by a group of miscreants." Mog believes the kidnappers targeted him after overhearing him speak in his native language during a video call with his wife, realising that he was an Indian citizen.

Chailafru further added, “At around 6:30 p.m., as I was about to board a CNG auto-rickshaw, a gang of eight to nine people abducted me and took me to a remote location, surrounded by tall walls," Mog recounted. "Initially, they demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh. When I told them I couldn’t pay that much, they reduced the demand to Rs 5 lakh, then Rs 1 lakh."

Later, Chailafru’s wife, Swapna Mog, received a phone call from a number, demanding a ransom of Rs. 1 lakh for his safe release.

During the negotiations for his ransom, Mog managed to contact his wife. “The kidnappers didn’t understand my mother tongue, so I instructed her to inform the authorities at the Muhurighat Check Post, as they keep records of Indian citizens entering Bangladesh legally. She sought their help, and eventually, the kidnappers agreed to release me for Rs 20,000," Mog said. One of the kidnappers dropped him near the check post on a motorcycle in exchange for the ransom.

Meanwhile, following the phone call, Swapna approached the Muhurighat Check Post authorities, supervised by the Border Security Forces (BSF).

Upon receiving her plea, the BSF took up the matter with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).



A flag meeting between the BSF and BGB was convened at 11:30 a.m. at the border between Belonia and Majumdarhat. During the meeting, the BSF raised concerns about the abduction, prompting an investigation by the Bangladesh authorities.

The BGB informed the BSF that Chailafru Mog had already been rescued and was in the custody of the Bangladesh police in Chittagong. They further confirmed the arrest of one of the suspects involved in the abduction, while a search operation was underway to apprehend the remaining culprits.

“The BGB assured us that after all formalities are completed, Mr. Mog will be safely handed over to BSF authorities,” stated an official BSF release.

Chailafru Mog has returned to India on Friday through the Muhurighat Check Post. In presence of BSF and BGB officials, he came home and reunited with his family.

