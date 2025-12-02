Tripura logs 965 illegal crossings in 2024; now sees exfiltration: CM Saha

Agartala, Dec 2: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said the northeastern state, which is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, is now witnessing exfiltration instead of infiltration from across the international border.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 57 illegal Rohingya immigrants, 628 Bangladesh nationals and 280 Indians in various operations in 2024, according to an official statement.

"There is no infiltration from across the border. Instead, the state is now witnessing exfiltration... The BSF has been asked to send the infiltrators back after consultation with Border Guards Bangladesh and in compliance with legal procedures," he told the press on Monday night.

Asserting that the Centre has taken a firm stand against infiltration, he said guarding the international border in the state is challenging because of its geographical location.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km international border, is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides.

"Due to difficult terrains and riverine topography, barbed wire fences could not be erected in some stretches. Despite the challenging situation, the BSF has been doing its best job to guard the international border," he said.

On reports of exfiltration due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in a few states, Saha said many people who used to live in the country with fake documents are now leaving.

"Those living in the country with fake documents will have to leave. SIR is going to make an impact in West Bengal after Bihar," he said.

When asked about when SIR will be conducted in Tripura, Saha said, "The Centre has made it clear that illegal foreigners will not be allowed to stay and participate in elections here. If New Delhi wants, SIR will be conducted in our state. The presence of illegal foreigners poses a threat to national security."

On the Opposition's criticism of SIR, Saha said, "Infiltration was a political feed to them, but the exercise is being undertaken to ensure only genuine Indians participate in elections."

PTI