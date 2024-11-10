Tripura limits petrol sales after train derailment disrupts supply chain

Agartala, Nov 10: The Food and Civil Supplies department of Tripura has implemented temporary restrictions on petrol refilling in the state following a disruption in fuel supply due to a derailment in the Lumding-Badarpur section of railway tracks. Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Sushanta Chowdhury, confirmed that these measures took effect on Sunday.

"In view of the supply constraint of MS (Petrol) in the State following disruption of goods train service in Lumding-Badarpur section of NFR, coupled with poor condition of NH-08, it has been decided to impose the following restriction on sale of MS (Petrol) by the R/Os of IOCL/AHPCL/BPCL in the State w.e.f 10.11.2024 until further order,” an official notification issued by the Food and Civil Supplies department read.

The disruption occurred after a goods train derailed, causing significant damage to the railway tracks. The North East Frontier Railway (NFR) has assured that restoration work is underway, and the work is expected to be completed by November 13.

According to the temporary restrictions, two-wheelers can purchase petrol worth up to Rs. 200, three-wheelers are capped at Rs. 400, and four-wheelers are allowed a maximum of Rs. 1,000 worth of fuel per day.

Since Saturday night, petrol stations across the state have witnessed long queues, as residents rush to refuel amid fears of running out. Some petrol pumps extended their hours beyond usual timings to accommodate the surge in demand.

However, essential services, including government and emergency vehicles, are exempted from these restrictions. The notification clarified, "There shall be no restriction for vehicles used in government duties and maintaining emergency services including health services, defence, etc."

The department has also prohibited the sale of petrol in containers, reinforcing the need for regulated distribution. If fuel supply improves in any sub-division during the restriction period, the concerned SDM may withdraw the cap, subject to approval.

While residents await normalcy in supply, the government continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that essential services are not disrupted.