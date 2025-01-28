Tripura leads NE with AI translation tech to break language barriers in govt services

Agartala, Jan. 28: In a major technological leap towards overcoming language barriers in state, the Tripura government has adopted the Bhashini initiative to ensure seamless communication across diverse linguistic communities.

“Tripura is the first Northeastern state to ink an MoU with the DIDB and eighth Indian state to introduce the smart translation technology backed by Artificial Intelligence and Natural Language Processing (NLP)," said Tripura’s Information and Technology Minister, Pranajit Singha Roy, on Tuesday.

Bhashini, a key component of the Digital India programme, promises to revolutionise communication by offering real-time translations in speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and voice-to-voice mediums.

The initiative leverages AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) for high-accuracy translations, enabling users from various linguistic backgrounds to access government services in English and their native languages.

"Tripura, with its multilingual population, will benefit greatly from this initiative. Apart from the Bengali-speaking majority, we are home to 19 tribal communities, each with its own language, culture, and traditions. Bhashini will facilitate easier cultural exchange and better understanding between diverse communities," he said.

The Bhashini initiative also aims to promote the use of regional languages on digital platforms and government software applications, helping to bridge the digital divide and promote equality in accessing government services.

During the MoU signing ceremony, the Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued efforts to foster unity in diversity through innovative solutions.

“The Prime Minister’s vision for a unified India is reflected in this initiative, which brings people closer despite linguistic and cultural differences,” Singha Roy added.

The event was also attended by key officials including Secretary IT Kiran Gitte, Amitabha Nag, CEO of DIBD, MeitY, and Jeya Ragul Geshan B., Director IT, Government of Tripura.