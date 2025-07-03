Tripura launches vehicle tracking system to boost road safety, improve emergency response

Agartala, July 3: In a move to boost road safety and improve emergency response service, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday launched the Vehicle Location and Tracking System (VLTS) – a new mechanism aimed at monitoring public vehicles in real time and responding swiftly to distress situations, particularly those involving road accidents.

The system, developed by the Transport Department, is designed to be installed in public transport vehicles, including buses and taxis across the State. It features GPS-enabled real-time tracking linked to a dedicated control room set up at the department headquarters. One of its key safety features is a panic button, which allows passengers – especially women – to send distress alerts directly to the control room during emergencies.

The launch ceremony was held in Agartala, where the Chief Minister also flagged off 16 new ambulances equipped with basic life support. These ambulances were handed over to the police and the Fire and Emergency Services Department to facilitate quicker and safer transportation of accident victims to health facilities.

Lauding the initiative, Dr Saha praised the Transport Department for its “innovative steps” in enhancing public safety.

“Until now, road accident victims were often carried in open-hood vehicles by the Fire and Emergency Services. With the addition of 16 ambulances equipped with basic life support, the transportation process will now be modern, safe, and more effective,” he said.

He added that this integrated approach would not only improve emergency response times but also ensure that victims receive prompt medical attention, reducing fatalities and complications.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chawdhury and DGP Anurag Dhankar were also present at the event. The minister highlighted the increase in the ‘Good Samaritan’ incentive.

“Previously, the Government provided Rs 5,000 to any person who helped a road accident victim reach a hospital. Now, as per guidelines from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), this amount has been raised to Rs 25,000,” Chawdhury said, encouraging public participation in saving lives.

The implementation of VLTS is expected to significantly enhance passenger safety, emergency response coordination, and transparency in the State’s public transportation system. The move is part of the Government’s broader efforts to modernise infrastructure and ensure citizen welfare through technology-driven solutions.