Tripura launches Cyber Security Policy 2025 to safeguard citizens’ data, IT systems

Agartala, Nov 11: The Tripura government, on Tuesday, unveiled its Cyber Security Policy which will serve as a framework for securing the state's IT and ICT systems, strengthening institutional mechanisms and capacity building.

Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, unveiled the Tripura Cyber Security Policy, 2025 at Pragnya Bhavan, on Tuesday.

"The most important aspect of the Tripura Cyber Security Policy is to protect the citizens of Tripura from potential cyber attack making it sure that data stays safe. It is an important and significant move by the state. It will provide scope to action against any sort of crime that takes place in the state," Krishnan told the press.

He said that the Ministry is trying to enhance cyber security space and to adopt own ways the data comes from the verified sources so that people don't suffer due to leakage of data.

Krishnan also joined the workshop on the National Cyber Security Exercise titled "Cyber Bharat Setu: Bridging States, Securing Bharat".

The workshop is aimed at strengthening cyber awareness, readiness and response capabilities of the state.

The workshop also focused on strengthening cyber resilience through expert-led training, hands-on drills and simulated scenario-based exercises.

The policy will also ensure promoting collaborative actions across public and private sectors to ensure a safe and resilient cyberspace in the northeastern state.

