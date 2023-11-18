Tripura keen to rope in singer Kumar Sanu for promotion of tourism

Agartala, Nov 18: Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Saturday that the government was eager to rope in legendary Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu for promotion of Tripura at the national and international level.

Speaking to media persons, Chowdhury said, “We all know former Indian cricket skipper Sourav Ganguly is already working for the Tripura government. Right now, he is busy and once his current assignments are over, he will come over here. We are also contemplating of involving Sanu da (Kumar Sanu) for the promotion of tourism”.

Chowdhury was speaking to the media while visiting Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur with Kumar Sanu. Sanu arrived in the state to perform at a musical concert at Jirania in West Tripura district, which falls under the assembly constituency of the Tourism Minister. Speaking to the media at the temple, the celebrated Bollywood singer said, “I had visited Tripura earlier as well but was not be able to take blessings from Maa Tripura Sundari. This time around, I am here. I am thankful to Minister Sushanta Chowdhury for making this trip so special for me”.

He also said that he had plans to compose an album of songs dedicated to the Tripura Sundari Temple. “This temple is very famous and devotees from different corners of the country come here to seek the blessings of the Holy Mother worshipped here. I have plans to compose an album of songs on Maa Tripura Sundari”, Sanu told reporters.

It is to be mentioned that the singer, in his vast career, sang 22,000 songs in almost all the regional film industries. He also holds the world record for recording the highest number of songs in one day.