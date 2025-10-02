Tripura jailbreak: One inmate nabbed, hunt on for five others

Agartala, Sept 2: One of the six inmates who escaped from Dharmanagar Sub-Jail in Tripura early Wednesday has been apprehended, while an intensive search is on to trace the remaining fugitives, officials said.

Police confirmed that Abdul Patta, one of the escapees, was captured on Wednesday evening from South Chandrapur under Dharmanagar police station limits.

Six inmates, five undertrial prisoners and one serving a life sentence, fled from the jail in North Tripura district after attacking a guard with sharp weapons in the early hours of the day.

Security forces have launched a large-scale operation to nab the other five prisoners still on the run, officials added.

The incident took place when the jail personnel brought the inmates out of their cell for breakfast and for their daily ablutions.

The injured jail staff, Bedu Miah, is currently under treatment at the Dharmanagar District Hospital, and his condition is said to be stable now.

Officials said that immediately after the incident, a massive search operation was launched by various teams of security forces, and the hunt for them is still on. North Tripura district Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar Rai also led one of the search teams.

All police stations and security posts in North Tripura and adjoining Unakoti districts were alerted.

“We have also requested the Border Security Force to maintain a strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border so that the fleeing jail inmates cannot cross the border,” an official said.

North Tripura district shares inter-state borders with Assam and Mizoram, besides an International Border with Bangladesh.

“All the exit points along Assam, Mizoram and Bangladesh have been sealed following the incident to prevent the fleeing jail inmates from leaving the state,” the official added.

The fleeing undertrial prisoners are Abdul Pata, Rahim Ali, Narayan Chandra Dutta, Rosan Ali, and Nazim Uddin, while Sunil Debbarma, accused of serious crimes including murder, has been serving life imprisonment.

Narayan Chandra Dutta is a Bangladesh national who was earlier arrested in Tripura under the Passport and other Acts, while Abdul Pata is a resident of Nilambazar in Assam’s Sribhumi district (previously Karimganj district).

Abdul Pata was earlier arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, for his involvement in illegal drug-related cases.

IANS