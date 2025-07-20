Tripura introduces victim protection scheme under new criminal laws

Agartala, July 20: The Tripura government has launched a victim protection scheme in line with provisions of the newly enacted criminal laws, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha announced on Sunday.

The initiative aims to enhance public participation in the justice delivery system by addressing the hesitation often caused by the social stigma surrounding legal proceedings.

Speaking at a workshop on the investigation and prosecution of new criminal laws and NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of effective monitoring and implementation of the reforms.

He called for a law enforcement framework that is "citizen-centric, technology-driven, and sensitive to the needs of victims".

Saha referred to a recent meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with officials from the Northeastern states, where the emphasis was laid on the timely execution of the new legal provisions.

“Our system must be more accessible and citizen-focused,” he said, highlighting several victim-friendly features of the revised legal framework.

These include the use of electronic communication, the ability for victims to file Zero FIRs at any police station regardless of jurisdiction, and the right to receive free copies of FIRs and related documents without delay.

For cases involving crimes against women, Saha issued specific directions statements of female victims—especially minors and women with disabilities—must be recorded by a woman magistrate. Additionally, medical reports should be completed within seven days, and all evidence collection must be video recorded to ensure transparency and prevent tampering.

“Arrest does not equate to conviction,” the Chief Minister noted, urging officials to prioritise the seriousness of the offence and uphold accuracy in investigations. He pointed out that mishandling of crime scenes frequently leads to the loss of crucial evidence.

The chief minister also welcomed the provision for trial in absentia under the new laws, stating that it ensures justice is not indefinitely delayed in cases where accused persons evade legal proceedings.