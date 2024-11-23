Tripura: Illegal deer poaching exposed, auto driver detained

Agartala, Nov. 23: The forest officials posted at Trishna Wildlife Sanctuary, located in South Tripura district, on Friday launched an operation to bust a poaching ring active in the area.

Although the forest officials could detain one person who came to buy raw meat, the real poachers escaped the spot before the raid.

The illegal network of poachers has been openly selling deer meat at Rs 2,000 per kilogram.

However, a surprise operation by the forest department of the Sanctuary disrupted this illegal activity. A total of seven Kgs of raw meat was seized from the location, wildlife warden of the sanctuary Bimal Das said.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the joint forces of Bogafa, Kakulia, and Rajnagar forest range under the Sanctuary carried out an early morning raid on Friday in Belonia’s Maichhara market.

The team apprehended an auto driver red-handed. He was identified as Sunil Das who was attempting to buy deer meat. During the operation, a total of seven kilograms of deer meat was seized from his vehicle.

Further investigation revealed traces of blood inside the auto and on the driver's hands, raising suspicions of his involvement. However, later it was learnt that he had nothing to do with the poaching activity. He had arrived at the spot just to buy meat, added an official. A specific case has been registered with the local court for violation of the wildlife protection law.

The forest officials said that they had identified the people who had been involved in the poaching and raided their houses. “They were not found in their homes. We will keep a close watch on their houses and similar raids will continue further as well,” an official added.